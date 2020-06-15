Rent Calculator
770 James Street NW
770 James Street
No Longer Available
Location
770 James Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy two bedroom one bath bungalow. Minutes from Marietta Square. Walking distance to Kennesaw Mountain and Kennestone Hospital. Safe and quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 770 James Street NW have any available units?
770 James Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 770 James Street NW have?
Some of 770 James Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 770 James Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
770 James Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 James Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 770 James Street NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 770 James Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 770 James Street NW offers parking.
Does 770 James Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 James Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 James Street NW have a pool?
No, 770 James Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 770 James Street NW have accessible units?
No, 770 James Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 770 James Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 James Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 770 James Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 James Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
