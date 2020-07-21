Rent Calculator
Home
Marietta, GA
750 Brentwood Place SE
750 Brentwood Place SE
750 Brentwood Place
Location
750 Brentwood Place, Marietta, GA 30067
Powers Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
New Carpet. Easy access...one story. Clean
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 750 Brentwood Place SE have any available units?
750 Brentwood Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 750 Brentwood Place SE have?
Some of 750 Brentwood Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 750 Brentwood Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
750 Brentwood Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Brentwood Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 750 Brentwood Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 750 Brentwood Place SE offer parking?
No, 750 Brentwood Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 750 Brentwood Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Brentwood Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Brentwood Place SE have a pool?
No, 750 Brentwood Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 750 Brentwood Place SE have accessible units?
No, 750 Brentwood Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Brentwood Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Brentwood Place SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Brentwood Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Brentwood Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
