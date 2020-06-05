All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

750 Bonnie Dell Dr

750 Bonnie Dell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

750 Bonnie Dell Dr, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Marietta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available now! Immediate access to 120A GA75. Totally renovated 3 Beds, 2 full baths & finished basement home with one car attached garage. Quiet East Cobb neighborhood. All new kitchen (new appliances), baths, floors & paint. Laundry room in basement (W/D connections).

Schools:
Elem: Lockheed
Middle: Marietta
High: Marietta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly (with owner approval), Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Marietta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4600125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Bonnie Dell Dr have any available units?
750 Bonnie Dell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 750 Bonnie Dell Dr have?
Some of 750 Bonnie Dell Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Bonnie Dell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
750 Bonnie Dell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Bonnie Dell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Bonnie Dell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 750 Bonnie Dell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 750 Bonnie Dell Dr offers parking.
Does 750 Bonnie Dell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Bonnie Dell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Bonnie Dell Dr have a pool?
No, 750 Bonnie Dell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 750 Bonnie Dell Dr have accessible units?
No, 750 Bonnie Dell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Bonnie Dell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Bonnie Dell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Bonnie Dell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Bonnie Dell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
