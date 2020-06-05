750 Bonnie Dell Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

Marietta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available now! Immediate access to 120A GA75. Totally renovated 3 Beds, 2 full baths & finished basement home with one car attached garage. Quiet East Cobb neighborhood. All new kitchen (new appliances), baths, floors & paint. Laundry room in basement (W/D connections).



Schools:

Elem: Lockheed

Middle: Marietta

High: Marietta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly (with owner approval), Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



No Pets Allowed



