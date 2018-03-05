All apartments in Marietta
745 Anderson Walk

745 Anderson Walk · No Longer Available
Location

745 Anderson Walk, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Large traditional floorplan with open Living Room has wood burning Fireplace; Dining area on rear with sliding glass door to expanded patio & storage room overlooking back yard. Great kitchen with all appliances including Stainless steel refrigerator and gas range, upgraded tile floor, and greenhouse window. Half bath also located on the main level. Upstairs are two bedrooms with their own baths. The laundry closet completes the upper level. Blinds on all windows; rent includes HOA! **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Anderson Walk have any available units?
745 Anderson Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 745 Anderson Walk have?
Some of 745 Anderson Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Anderson Walk currently offering any rent specials?
745 Anderson Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Anderson Walk pet-friendly?
No, 745 Anderson Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 745 Anderson Walk offer parking?
No, 745 Anderson Walk does not offer parking.
Does 745 Anderson Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Anderson Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Anderson Walk have a pool?
No, 745 Anderson Walk does not have a pool.
Does 745 Anderson Walk have accessible units?
No, 745 Anderson Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Anderson Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Anderson Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 Anderson Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 Anderson Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
