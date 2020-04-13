All apartments in Marietta
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

696 Coventry Township Lane

696 Coventry Township Lane · No Longer Available
Location

696 Coventry Township Lane, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Home in Convenient Marietta Location - 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - Great Marietta location close to the north loop. First floor includes kitchen, dining room, living room and sun room along with a half bath. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms, master bath, hall bath and laundry room. Ready for immediate move-in.

To schedule a showing at property click on this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/cardinalpropertymanagement

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit
Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.
Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.
Below 500 will not be qualified.

Income
Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent
(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.

Pets - Small Dogs only under 25 pounds. Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4713765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 Coventry Township Lane have any available units?
696 Coventry Township Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 696 Coventry Township Lane have?
Some of 696 Coventry Township Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 Coventry Township Lane currently offering any rent specials?
696 Coventry Township Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Coventry Township Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 696 Coventry Township Lane is pet friendly.
Does 696 Coventry Township Lane offer parking?
No, 696 Coventry Township Lane does not offer parking.
Does 696 Coventry Township Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 696 Coventry Township Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Coventry Township Lane have a pool?
No, 696 Coventry Township Lane does not have a pool.
Does 696 Coventry Township Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 696 Coventry Township Lane has accessible units.
Does 696 Coventry Township Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 696 Coventry Township Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Coventry Township Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 Coventry Township Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
