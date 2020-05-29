All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane

674 Coventry Township Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

674 Coventry Township Lane, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, MASTER SOAKING TUB, WALK IN CLOSETS, GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, PRIVATE BACK AREA, LAUNDRY LOWER FLOOR, ATTACHED GARAGE, QUICK ACCESS TO I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane have any available units?
674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane have?
Some of 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane currently offering any rent specials?
674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane pet-friendly?
No, 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane offer parking?
Yes, 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane offers parking.
Does 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane have a pool?
No, 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane does not have a pool.
Does 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane have accessible units?
No, 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 674 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College