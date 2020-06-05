Updated Ranch, new floors, new kitchen appliances, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new cabinets, updated bathrooms, small dogs only, no smoking, 2 out buildings, fenced yard, no sublease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 650 Tom Read Dr have any available units?
650 Tom Read Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 650 Tom Read Dr have?
Some of 650 Tom Read Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Tom Read Dr currently offering any rent specials?
650 Tom Read Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Tom Read Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Tom Read Dr is pet friendly.
Does 650 Tom Read Dr offer parking?
No, 650 Tom Read Dr does not offer parking.
Does 650 Tom Read Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Tom Read Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Tom Read Dr have a pool?
No, 650 Tom Read Dr does not have a pool.
Does 650 Tom Read Dr have accessible units?
No, 650 Tom Read Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Tom Read Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Tom Read Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Tom Read Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Tom Read Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)