Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 639 Lawrence Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
639 Lawrence Street NE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
639 Lawrence Street NE
639 Lawrence Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
639 Lawrence Street Northeast, Marietta, GA 30060
Austin
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now. This i story bungalow is newly remodeled. Has 3 bedroom 2 full baths, hardwood floors freshly painted rocking chair front porch laundry off of kitchen. walk to he Marietta Square
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 639 Lawrence Street NE have any available units?
639 Lawrence Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 639 Lawrence Street NE have?
Some of 639 Lawrence Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 639 Lawrence Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
639 Lawrence Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Lawrence Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 639 Lawrence Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 639 Lawrence Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 639 Lawrence Street NE offers parking.
Does 639 Lawrence Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Lawrence Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Lawrence Street NE have a pool?
No, 639 Lawrence Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 639 Lawrence Street NE have accessible units?
No, 639 Lawrence Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Lawrence Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Lawrence Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Lawrence Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Lawrence Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067
Similar Pages
Marietta 1 Bedrooms
Marietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with Pool
Marietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Powers Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Life University
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College