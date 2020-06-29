All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 616 Twin Brooks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
616 Twin Brooks Way
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:15 AM

616 Twin Brooks Way

616 Twin Brooks Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 Twin Brooks Way, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Property under renovation,
New Flooring,
New appliances
Fresh color,
with washer dryer
2 beds , 2.5 bath and Sunroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have any available units?
616 Twin Brooks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 616 Twin Brooks Way have?
Some of 616 Twin Brooks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Twin Brooks Way currently offering any rent specials?
616 Twin Brooks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Twin Brooks Way pet-friendly?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way offer parking?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way does not offer parking.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Twin Brooks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have a pool?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way does not have a pool.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have accessible units?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Twin Brooks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College