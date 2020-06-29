Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 616 Twin Brooks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
616 Twin Brooks Way
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:15 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
616 Twin Brooks Way
616 Twin Brooks Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
616 Twin Brooks Way, Marietta, GA 30067
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Property under renovation,
New Flooring,
New appliances
Fresh color,
with washer dryer
2 beds , 2.5 bath and Sunroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have any available units?
616 Twin Brooks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 616 Twin Brooks Way have?
Some of 616 Twin Brooks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 616 Twin Brooks Way currently offering any rent specials?
616 Twin Brooks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Twin Brooks Way pet-friendly?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way offer parking?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way does not offer parking.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Twin Brooks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have a pool?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way does not have a pool.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have accessible units?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Twin Brooks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Twin Brooks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Twin Brooks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Similar Pages
Marietta 1 Bedrooms
Marietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with Pool
Marietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Powers Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Life University
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College