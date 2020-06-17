All apartments in Marietta
Marietta, GA
610 Armstrong St SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

610 Armstrong St SE

610 Armstrong Street · (303) 768-8255
Location

610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Victory

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 Armstrong St SE · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent!

Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!!

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Gas Stove,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Gas water heater & Central cooling.

Driveway parking.

Pets welcome!!

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5397011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Armstrong St SE have any available units?
610 Armstrong St SE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Armstrong St SE have?
Some of 610 Armstrong St SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Armstrong St SE currently offering any rent specials?
610 Armstrong St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Armstrong St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Armstrong St SE is pet friendly.
Does 610 Armstrong St SE offer parking?
Yes, 610 Armstrong St SE does offer parking.
Does 610 Armstrong St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Armstrong St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Armstrong St SE have a pool?
No, 610 Armstrong St SE does not have a pool.
Does 610 Armstrong St SE have accessible units?
No, 610 Armstrong St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Armstrong St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Armstrong St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Armstrong St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Armstrong St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
