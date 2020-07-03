583 Colonial Circle SE

Amenities
Don't miss out on this renovated 2 bed/1 bath historic condo. Located within walking distance to the Marietta Square, KSU-Marietta location, restaurants, shopping and more! The unit features granite counter tops, a travertine backsplash, newer appliances, an overhead microwave, new fixtures and more! The original hardwoods add to the charm! Stackable washer & dryer are included! Experience all that the Marietta Square has to offer! Pets on a case by case basis with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.