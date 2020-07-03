583 Colonial Circle SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Don't miss out on this renovated 2 bed/1 bath historic condo. Located within walking distance to the Marietta Square, KSU-Marietta location, restaurants, shopping and more! The unit features granite counter tops, a travertine backsplash, newer appliances, an overhead microwave, new fixtures and more! The original hardwoods add to the charm! Stackable washer & dryer are included! Experience all that the Marietta Square has to offer! Pets on a case by case basis with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.