53 Barrington Place
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

53 Barrington Place

53 Barrington Ovl · No Longer Available
Location

53 Barrington Ovl, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story brick end unit town house with partial finished basement and one car garage. Laminate floors through out. Tile in bathrooms and kitchen .close to shopping and restaurants..
Won’t last long at this rent price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

