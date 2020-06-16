Two story brick end unit town house with partial finished basement and one car garage. Laminate floors through out. Tile in bathrooms and kitchen .close to shopping and restaurants.. Won’t last long at this rent price!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 53 Barrington Place have any available units?
53 Barrington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 53 Barrington Place have?
Some of 53 Barrington Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Barrington Place currently offering any rent specials?
53 Barrington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.