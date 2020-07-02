All apartments in Marietta
510 Briarfield Crossing
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

510 Briarfield Crossing

510 Briarfield Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

510 Briarfield Way Northwest, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready!! Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and huge loft which makes a great 2nd living room, media or playroom area. Spacious kitchen w/ island, lots of cabinetry, open to family room w/ fireplace. Kitchen & family room open to fenced backyard. Living room completes first floor. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large master w/ walk in closet, garden tub, sep shower, double vanity. Great family neighborhood close to 75/575 & Barrett Pkwy w/ lots of shops, restaurants & nightlife. Award winning IB schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Briarfield Crossing have any available units?
510 Briarfield Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 510 Briarfield Crossing have?
Some of 510 Briarfield Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Briarfield Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
510 Briarfield Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Briarfield Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 510 Briarfield Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 510 Briarfield Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 510 Briarfield Crossing offers parking.
Does 510 Briarfield Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Briarfield Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Briarfield Crossing have a pool?
No, 510 Briarfield Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 510 Briarfield Crossing have accessible units?
No, 510 Briarfield Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Briarfield Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Briarfield Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Briarfield Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Briarfield Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

