510 Briarfield Crossing

Amenities
Move in ready!! Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and huge loft which makes a great 2nd living room, media or playroom area. Spacious kitchen w/ island, lots of cabinetry, open to family room w/ fireplace. Kitchen & family room open to fenced backyard. Living room completes first floor. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Large master w/ walk in closet, garden tub, sep shower, double vanity. Great family neighborhood close to 75/575 & Barrett Pkwy w/ lots of shops, restaurants & nightlife. Award winning IB schools!