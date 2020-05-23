Rent Calculator
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
499 Ramona Street NE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
499 Ramona Street NE
499 Ramona St
·
No Longer Available
Location
499 Ramona St, Marietta, GA 30060
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bed - one bath duplex unit. newer appliances, hardwood floors newer interior paint, newer light fixtures. Close to downtown Marietta, shopping, dining and Kennestone Hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have any available units?
499 Ramona Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 499 Ramona Street NE have?
Some of 499 Ramona Street NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 499 Ramona Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
499 Ramona Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 Ramona Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 499 Ramona Street NE offers parking.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have a pool?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have accessible units?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 499 Ramona Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
