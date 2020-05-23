All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 499 Ramona Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
499 Ramona Street NE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

499 Ramona Street NE

499 Ramona St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

499 Ramona St, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bed - one bath duplex unit. newer appliances, hardwood floors newer interior paint, newer light fixtures. Close to downtown Marietta, shopping, dining and Kennestone Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 Ramona Street NE have any available units?
499 Ramona Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 499 Ramona Street NE have?
Some of 499 Ramona Street NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 499 Ramona Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
499 Ramona Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 Ramona Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 499 Ramona Street NE offers parking.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have a pool?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have accessible units?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 499 Ramona Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 499 Ramona Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 499 Ramona Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College