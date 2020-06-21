All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

497 Ramona Street

497 Ramona St NE · No Longer Available
Location

497 Ramona St NE, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Clean move in ready three bed - one bath duplex unit. new appliances, hardwood floors just been done, new interior paint, new light fixtures. Close to downtown Marietta, Highway 41, Dobbins and Kennestone Hospital. Duplex unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Ramona Street have any available units?
497 Ramona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 497 Ramona Street have?
Some of 497 Ramona Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Ramona Street currently offering any rent specials?
497 Ramona Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Ramona Street pet-friendly?
No, 497 Ramona Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 497 Ramona Street offer parking?
No, 497 Ramona Street does not offer parking.
Does 497 Ramona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 Ramona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Ramona Street have a pool?
No, 497 Ramona Street does not have a pool.
Does 497 Ramona Street have accessible units?
No, 497 Ramona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Ramona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 497 Ramona Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 497 Ramona Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 497 Ramona Street does not have units with air conditioning.
