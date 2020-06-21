497 Ramona Street

Amenities

Clean move in ready three bed - one bath duplex unit. new appliances, hardwood floors just been done, new interior paint, new light fixtures. Close to downtown Marietta, Highway 41, Dobbins and Kennestone Hospital. Duplex unit.