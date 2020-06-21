Clean move in ready three bed - one bath duplex unit. new appliances, hardwood floors just been done, new interior paint, new light fixtures. Close to downtown Marietta, Highway 41, Dobbins and Kennestone Hospital. Duplex unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 497 Ramona Street have any available units?
497 Ramona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 497 Ramona Street have?
Some of 497 Ramona Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Ramona Street currently offering any rent specials?
497 Ramona Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.