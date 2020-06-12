415 Bimini Ct. SW

Amenities

Spacious 5 Bedroom/ 3 Bath- Large Home In Marietta- Will Lease Quickly! - Spacious 5 Bedroom/ 3 Bathroom Home (Finished Basement) in the Marietta High School District off Powder Springs Road. Easy Access to Windy Hill Road and Marietta Square. Nearby Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Master on Main and Master in Finished Basement Level, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recently Updated Fixtures, Cabinets, Paint, etc, Fireplace, Large Back Deck Overlooking Private Backyard. Washer and Dryer included.



Schools: Dunleith Elem, Marietta Middle, Marietta High



Min Credit Score: 625

No Section 8

No Evictions or Housing Debt

Income Requirements: At least 3x monthly rent

No Pets



