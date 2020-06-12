All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 415 Bimini Ct. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
415 Bimini Ct. SW
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

415 Bimini Ct. SW

415 Bimini Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

415 Bimini Court Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 5 Bedroom/ 3 Bath- Large Home In Marietta- Will Lease Quickly! - Spacious 5 Bedroom/ 3 Bathroom Home (Finished Basement) in the Marietta High School District off Powder Springs Road. Easy Access to Windy Hill Road and Marietta Square. Nearby Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Master on Main and Master in Finished Basement Level, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recently Updated Fixtures, Cabinets, Paint, etc, Fireplace, Large Back Deck Overlooking Private Backyard. Washer and Dryer included.

Schools: Dunleith Elem, Marietta Middle, Marietta High

Min Credit Score: 625
No Section 8
No Evictions or Housing Debt
Income Requirements: At least 3x monthly rent
No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4683835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Bimini Ct. SW have any available units?
415 Bimini Ct. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 415 Bimini Ct. SW have?
Some of 415 Bimini Ct. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Bimini Ct. SW currently offering any rent specials?
415 Bimini Ct. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Bimini Ct. SW pet-friendly?
No, 415 Bimini Ct. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 415 Bimini Ct. SW offer parking?
No, 415 Bimini Ct. SW does not offer parking.
Does 415 Bimini Ct. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Bimini Ct. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Bimini Ct. SW have a pool?
No, 415 Bimini Ct. SW does not have a pool.
Does 415 Bimini Ct. SW have accessible units?
No, 415 Bimini Ct. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Bimini Ct. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Bimini Ct. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Bimini Ct. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Bimini Ct. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College