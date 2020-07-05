All apartments in Marietta
393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28

393 Lockheed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

393 Lockheed Avenue, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
volleyball court
his newly renovated 1-BR apartment includes: new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new black appliances, new bathtubs with shower surrounds and pedestal sinks, new lighting and vinyl plank flooring, new six panel doors and barn door into bedroom, and decorator paint.

Go green with this total electric property: new Energy Star-rated windows, new insulation, new energy-efficient appliances, new water-saving commodes, and new tankless water heaters.

Community features include: covered outdoor kitchen, outdoor fire pit, volleyball/badminton court, fitness center with new equipment and free weights, and on-site laundry room that accepts coins AND credit cards. Building is secured via card access and your apartments entry door includes a key pad for you to set your own entry code.

Located just south of Marietta, Lockheed Square is convenient to shopping, dining, Dobbins Air Force base, Life University. Walkable to Kennesaw State Universitys Marietta campus. Easy access to I-75 and less than a 1/2-hour to Downtown Atlanta.
Amenities

Fitness Center
Laundry Facility
Fire Pit
Volleyball/Badminton Court
Outdoor Kitchen
Designated Dog Area
Total Electric

Rental Terms

Rent: $800
Application Fee: $55
Available 9/10/18

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 have any available units?
393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 have?
Some of 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 currently offering any rent specials?
393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 is pet friendly.
Does 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 offer parking?
Yes, 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 offers parking.
Does 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 have a pool?
No, 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 does not have a pool.
Does 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 have accessible units?
No, 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 have units with air conditioning?
No, 393 Lockheed Ave Se Unit: 28 does not have units with air conditioning.

