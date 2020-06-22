All apartments in Marietta
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

389 Summit Village Drive

389 Summit Village Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

389 Summit Village Dr NW, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REDUCED! AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 4/3.5 Home in Marietta/Kennesaw Area - REDUCED! AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home boasts 2-car garage, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, large patio and manicured yard, and a fireplace in the living room. Upstairs you will find 4 roomy bedrooms, laundry room and large walk-in closets. The large master bath has separate tub/shower and double vanity sink. Formal dining room and a large granite island in the kitchen makes this home perfect for entertaining guests. Located in a cul-de-sac in the Summit Village neighborhood with sidewalks perfect for your evening strolls and a common area equipped with sitting area and hammock perfect for relaxing. Lawn and trash are included! Don't miss this home! Contact Ashley Venters for more information at 770-324-7432 or Ashley@theforem.com.

(RLNE5133950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Summit Village Drive have any available units?
389 Summit Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 389 Summit Village Drive have?
Some of 389 Summit Village Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Summit Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
389 Summit Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Summit Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 389 Summit Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 389 Summit Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 389 Summit Village Drive offers parking.
Does 389 Summit Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 Summit Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Summit Village Drive have a pool?
No, 389 Summit Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 389 Summit Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 389 Summit Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Summit Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 Summit Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 389 Summit Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 389 Summit Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
