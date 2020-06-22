389 Summit Village Drive

Amenities

REDUCED! AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 4/3.5 Home in Marietta/Kennesaw Area - REDUCED! AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home boasts 2-car garage, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, large patio and manicured yard, and a fireplace in the living room. Upstairs you will find 4 roomy bedrooms, laundry room and large walk-in closets. The large master bath has separate tub/shower and double vanity sink. Formal dining room and a large granite island in the kitchen makes this home perfect for entertaining guests. Located in a cul-de-sac in the Summit Village neighborhood with sidewalks perfect for your evening strolls and a common area equipped with sitting area and hammock perfect for relaxing. Lawn and trash are included! Don't miss this home! Contact Ashley Venters for more information at 770-324-7432 or Ashley@theforem.com.



