Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
369 McArthur Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
369 McArthur Drive
369 Mcarthur Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
369 Mcarthur Dr, Marietta, GA 30060
Fort Hill - Roosevelt
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 Bed 1 Bath walking distance to Marietta Square - Great 2 Bed 1 Bath home convenient to Life Univ. and KSU. Walking distance to Marietta Square. Harwood floors and granite countertops.
(RLNE5074257)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 369 McArthur Drive have any available units?
369 McArthur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
Is 369 McArthur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
369 McArthur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 McArthur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 369 McArthur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 369 McArthur Drive offer parking?
No, 369 McArthur Drive does not offer parking.
Does 369 McArthur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 McArthur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 McArthur Drive have a pool?
No, 369 McArthur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 369 McArthur Drive have accessible units?
No, 369 McArthur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 369 McArthur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 369 McArthur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 369 McArthur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 McArthur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
