Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
345 W Post Oak Crossing SW
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
345 W Post Oak Crossing SW
345 West Post Oak Crossing Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
345 West Post Oak Crossing Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location, close to KSU Marietta, Life university, Highway, etc. Move in Dec 1st. Call now for an easy showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW have any available units?
345 W Post Oak Crossing SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW have?
Some of 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW currently offering any rent specials?
345 W Post Oak Crossing SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW pet-friendly?
No, 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW offer parking?
Yes, 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW offers parking.
Does 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW have a pool?
No, 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW does not have a pool.
Does 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW have accessible units?
No, 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW does not have accessible units.
Does 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 W Post Oak Crossing SW does not have units with air conditioning.
