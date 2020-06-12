339 Red Oak Run SW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

One story living, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, end unit townhomes. Renovated, new paints, new floor, new faucets, new blinds, etc. Ready for immediate move in. Great Location....Call now to schedule a showing.