One story living, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, end unit townhomes. Renovated, new paints, new floor, new faucets, new blinds, etc. Ready for immediate move in. Great Location....Call now to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 339 Red Oak Run SW have any available units?
339 Red Oak Run SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 339 Red Oak Run SW have?
Some of 339 Red Oak Run SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Red Oak Run SW currently offering any rent specials?
339 Red Oak Run SW is not currently offering any rent specials.