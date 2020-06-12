All apartments in Marietta
339 Red Oak Run SW

339 Red Oak Run Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

339 Red Oak Run Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One story living, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, end unit townhomes. Renovated, new paints, new floor, new faucets, new blinds, etc. Ready for immediate move in. Great Location....Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Red Oak Run SW have any available units?
339 Red Oak Run SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 339 Red Oak Run SW have?
Some of 339 Red Oak Run SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Red Oak Run SW currently offering any rent specials?
339 Red Oak Run SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Red Oak Run SW pet-friendly?
No, 339 Red Oak Run SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 339 Red Oak Run SW offer parking?
Yes, 339 Red Oak Run SW offers parking.
Does 339 Red Oak Run SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Red Oak Run SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Red Oak Run SW have a pool?
No, 339 Red Oak Run SW does not have a pool.
Does 339 Red Oak Run SW have accessible units?
No, 339 Red Oak Run SW does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Red Oak Run SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Red Oak Run SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Red Oak Run SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Red Oak Run SW does not have units with air conditioning.

