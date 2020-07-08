Amenities

318 Westland Way Available 07/06/20 2BR Cul-de-sac Townhome near Laurel Park - Available July 6! 2BR / 2.5BA Townhome within a few blocks of Laurel Park. New carpet for both levels only 1 year old! Large Living Room with Brick Fireplace. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen w/Breakfast Area and Laundry Closet. Upstairs each Bedroom has it's own Full Bath. The property is at the edge of a cul-de-sac for extra privacy. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google



No Cats Allowed



