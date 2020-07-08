All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 318 Westland Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
318 Westland Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

318 Westland Way

318 Westland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

318 Westland Way, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
318 Westland Way Available 07/06/20 2BR Cul-de-sac Townhome near Laurel Park - Available July 6! 2BR / 2.5BA Townhome within a few blocks of Laurel Park. New carpet for both levels only 1 year old! Large Living Room with Brick Fireplace. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen w/Breakfast Area and Laundry Closet. Upstairs each Bedroom has it's own Full Bath. The property is at the edge of a cul-de-sac for extra privacy. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3921050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Westland Way have any available units?
318 Westland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 318 Westland Way currently offering any rent specials?
318 Westland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Westland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Westland Way is pet friendly.
Does 318 Westland Way offer parking?
No, 318 Westland Way does not offer parking.
Does 318 Westland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Westland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Westland Way have a pool?
No, 318 Westland Way does not have a pool.
Does 318 Westland Way have accessible units?
No, 318 Westland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Westland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Westland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Westland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Westland Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College