All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
286 Sequoia Drive Northeast
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:13 PM

286 Sequoia Drive Northeast

286 Sequoia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

286 Sequoia Dr, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast have any available units?
286 Sequoia Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
286 Sequoia Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 286 Sequoia Drive Northeast has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College