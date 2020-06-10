All apartments in Marietta
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

275 Amy Drive NE

275 Amy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

275 Amy Drive, Marietta, GA 30060
Austin

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Marietta Bungalow with Basement storage - Very cute bungalow with a picket fenced front yard and fully fenced back yard. Ready for immediate move-in. Hardwood floors. Convenient to North Marietta Parkway, Marietta Square, bus lines and Kennestone Hospital.

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit
Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.
Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.
Below 500 will not be qualified.

Income
Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent
(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.

Pets - Small Dogs only under 25 pounds. Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

(RLNE4967318)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Amy Drive NE have any available units?
275 Amy Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 275 Amy Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
275 Amy Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Amy Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 Amy Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 275 Amy Drive NE offer parking?
No, 275 Amy Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 275 Amy Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Amy Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Amy Drive NE have a pool?
No, 275 Amy Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 275 Amy Drive NE have accessible units?
Yes, 275 Amy Drive NE has accessible units.
Does 275 Amy Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Amy Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Amy Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Amy Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

