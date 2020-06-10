All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:34 PM

263 Toweridge Drive SW

263 Toweridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

263 Toweridge Drive, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Great rental property in the heart of Marietta, GA. Granite and No Carpet Downstairs. Amazing school district. Enjoy all the benefits of walking distance from iconic and historic Marietta Square where you will enjoy amazing outdoor concerts, Taste Of Marietta, The Strand with its amazing plays, and other events. Shop the boutiques and enjoy the many great restaurants on The Square as well. Wellstar Kennestone Hospital is conveniently located as well. Your kids will enjoy the New Elizabeth Porter Water Park that's near. Thanks for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Toweridge Drive SW have any available units?
263 Toweridge Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 263 Toweridge Drive SW have?
Some of 263 Toweridge Drive SW's amenities include granite counters, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Toweridge Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
263 Toweridge Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Toweridge Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 263 Toweridge Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 263 Toweridge Drive SW offer parking?
No, 263 Toweridge Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 263 Toweridge Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Toweridge Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Toweridge Drive SW have a pool?
No, 263 Toweridge Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 263 Toweridge Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 263 Toweridge Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Toweridge Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Toweridge Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Toweridge Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 Toweridge Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
