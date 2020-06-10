263 Toweridge Drive SW

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Great rental property in the heart of Marietta, GA. Granite and No Carpet Downstairs. Amazing school district. Enjoy all the benefits of walking distance from iconic and historic Marietta Square where you will enjoy amazing outdoor concerts, Taste Of Marietta, The Strand with its amazing plays, and other events. Shop the boutiques and enjoy the many great restaurants on The Square as well. Wellstar Kennestone Hospital is conveniently located as well. Your kids will enjoy the New Elizabeth Porter Water Park that's near. Thanks for showing.