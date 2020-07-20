Rent Calculator
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
246 Toweridge Drive SW
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
246 Toweridge Drive SW
246 Toweridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
246 Toweridge Drive, Marietta, GA 30064
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath located close to shopping.bus line and New park
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 246 Toweridge Drive SW have any available units?
246 Toweridge Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 246 Toweridge Drive SW have?
Some of 246 Toweridge Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 246 Toweridge Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
246 Toweridge Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Toweridge Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 246 Toweridge Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 246 Toweridge Drive SW offer parking?
No, 246 Toweridge Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 246 Toweridge Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Toweridge Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Toweridge Drive SW have a pool?
No, 246 Toweridge Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 246 Toweridge Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 246 Toweridge Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Toweridge Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Toweridge Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Toweridge Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Toweridge Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
