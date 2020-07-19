Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2224 Haverhill Ct SE
2224 Haverhill Court Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2224 Haverhill Court Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067
Powers Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Elegant Townhouse with hardwood flooring, wet bar, fireplace in great room. Home is great for entertaining. Stunning half bath downstairs. Each bedroom has its own bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2224 Haverhill Ct SE have any available units?
2224 Haverhill Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
Is 2224 Haverhill Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Haverhill Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Haverhill Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Haverhill Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 2224 Haverhill Ct SE offer parking?
No, 2224 Haverhill Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 2224 Haverhill Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Haverhill Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Haverhill Ct SE have a pool?
No, 2224 Haverhill Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Haverhill Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 2224 Haverhill Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Haverhill Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Haverhill Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 Haverhill Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 Haverhill Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.
