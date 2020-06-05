2143 Palmyra Drive, Marietta, GA 30067 Powers Park
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy Townhome. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom. Private fence yard. Great Split Roommate floor plan. Minutes from Interstate, New Braves Stadium, Mall, grocery shopping, and worship. Community conveniently near a Bus Transit Line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE have any available units?
2143 Palmyra Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE have?
Some of 2143 Palmyra Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 Palmyra Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Palmyra Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.