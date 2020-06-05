All apartments in Marietta
2143 Palmyra Drive SE
2143 Palmyra Drive SE

2143 Palmyra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2143 Palmyra Drive, Marietta, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy Townhome. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom. Private fence yard. Great Split Roommate floor plan. Minutes from Interstate, New Braves Stadium, Mall, grocery shopping, and worship. Community conveniently near a Bus Transit Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE have any available units?
2143 Palmyra Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE have?
Some of 2143 Palmyra Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 Palmyra Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Palmyra Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Palmyra Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2143 Palmyra Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE offer parking?
No, 2143 Palmyra Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 Palmyra Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2143 Palmyra Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2143 Palmyra Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 Palmyra Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 Palmyra Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2143 Palmyra Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
