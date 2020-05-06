All apartments in Marietta
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

2137 Caswell Cir

2137 Caswell Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Caswell Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Like new Townhome in Great crate community. Location? The best. Short distance from I-75, 285, & the Battery / Atlanta Braves stadium! Open floor plan w/ fireplace in the living area. Fab kitchen for entertaining. Hardwood floors on main / carpet upstairs. Great master bedroom closet. Entire townhome painted, granite countertops. Extra loft area upstairs. Master bath w/dbl sinks & sep shower/large tub, private backyard. Great community. Great neighbors. large community pool. Great place to call home for a few years! You'll love it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Caswell Cir have any available units?
2137 Caswell Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2137 Caswell Cir have?
Some of 2137 Caswell Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Caswell Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Caswell Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Caswell Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2137 Caswell Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 2137 Caswell Cir offer parking?
No, 2137 Caswell Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2137 Caswell Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Caswell Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Caswell Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2137 Caswell Cir has a pool.
Does 2137 Caswell Cir have accessible units?
No, 2137 Caswell Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Caswell Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 Caswell Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2137 Caswell Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2137 Caswell Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

