2110 Palmyra Drive, Marietta, GA 30067 Powers Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes away from shopping, dining, SunTrust Stadium and so much more. Easy access to interstate. Hardwood flooring throughout, new furnace & HVAC. Upgraded bathroom, fresh paint and wire alarm. This Place is the perfect spot to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
