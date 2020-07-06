All apartments in Marietta
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 AM

2110 Palmyra Drive

2110 Palmyra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Palmyra Drive, Marietta, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes away from shopping, dining, SunTrust Stadium and so much more. Easy access to interstate. Hardwood flooring throughout, new furnace & HVAC. Upgraded bathroom, fresh paint and wire alarm. This Place is the perfect spot to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Palmyra Drive have any available units?
2110 Palmyra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2110 Palmyra Drive have?
Some of 2110 Palmyra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Palmyra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Palmyra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Palmyra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Palmyra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 2110 Palmyra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Palmyra Drive offers parking.
Does 2110 Palmyra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Palmyra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Palmyra Drive have a pool?
No, 2110 Palmyra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Palmyra Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 Palmyra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Palmyra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Palmyra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Palmyra Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 Palmyra Drive has units with air conditioning.

