2053 Brightleaf Way

Marietta, Ga 30060



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



Viewing by appointment only: Call 404-445-7770 x107



Like new townhouse 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse near Smyrna. Large open floor plan features 2 story with hardwood floors on the main level and carpet upstairs, large chefs kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens to the great room and dining room with access to a fenced private patio area. Over sized master bedroom with master Bath Features Garden tub and large closet as well as two additional bedrooms on the second floor; Two car garage. Club house and swimming pool in community. Conveniently located off of Cobb Pkwy. minutes to Smyrna, I75, local, shopping, dining, entertainment and the Braves stadium.



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: HOA water

Gas: Any gas marketer

Electric: Marietta Power



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.