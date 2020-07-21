203 Ivy Green Lane SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool pet friendly

Private 2 Bedroom Condo - Great Location - Great location off of Powers Ferry. Close to the new Braves Suntrust Park, The Battery, Cumberland Mall, Galleria, 75, 285. Convenient to both Marietta Square and Smyrna Market Village. Updated 2 bedroom unit, granite kitchen countertops, hardwoods in the living areas. Ready for immediate move-in. Neighborhood pool.



To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/cardinalpropertymanagement



Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.



Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.



Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:

Credit

Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.

Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.

Below 500 will not be qualified.



Income

Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent

(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)



Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.



Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.



Pets - Small Dogs only under 25 pounds. Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R



RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.



Equal Housing Opportunity

Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2627392)