203 Augusta Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:00 PM

203 Augusta Drive

203 Augusta Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

203 Augusta Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
$1,099 – 2 Beds/1 Bath lovely townhome in Marietta easy access to shops!

Available Now!

Lovely townhome in Marietta with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Features included roommate floorplan, spacious carpeted living room, and separate dining room. Kitchen appliances included. $40 Flat Fee for water! Conveniently located near Southern Poly and easy access to shops.

.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Augusta Drive have any available units?
203 Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 203 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Augusta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Augusta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 203 Augusta Drive offer parking?
No, 203 Augusta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 203 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Augusta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Augusta Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Augusta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Augusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Augusta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Augusta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Augusta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

