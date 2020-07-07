All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 202 Northeast Austin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
202 Northeast Austin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 Northeast Austin Avenue

202 Austin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

202 Austin Ave, Marietta, GA 30060
Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Marietta, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Northeast Austin Avenue have any available units?
202 Northeast Austin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 202 Northeast Austin Avenue have?
Some of 202 Northeast Austin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Northeast Austin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
202 Northeast Austin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Northeast Austin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Northeast Austin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 202 Northeast Austin Avenue offer parking?
No, 202 Northeast Austin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 202 Northeast Austin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Northeast Austin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Northeast Austin Avenue have a pool?
No, 202 Northeast Austin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 202 Northeast Austin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 202 Northeast Austin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Northeast Austin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Northeast Austin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Northeast Austin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Northeast Austin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College