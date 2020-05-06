Rent Calculator
Home
Marietta, GA
201 Augusta Dr SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
201 Augusta Dr SE
201 Augusta Drive Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
201 Augusta Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Property Amenities
Marietta Condo near suntrust park - Property Id: 88798
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88798
Property Id 88798
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4547598)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Augusta Dr SE have any available units?
201 Augusta Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 201 Augusta Dr SE have?
Some of 201 Augusta Dr SE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 Augusta Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
201 Augusta Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Augusta Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 201 Augusta Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 201 Augusta Dr SE offer parking?
No, 201 Augusta Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 201 Augusta Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Augusta Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Augusta Dr SE have a pool?
No, 201 Augusta Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 201 Augusta Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 201 Augusta Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Augusta Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Augusta Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Augusta Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Augusta Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
