Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

199 Kimberly Way

199 Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

199 Kimberly Way, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Available unit for rent. Side 1 of this Ranch Brick Duplex. Unit has fireplace. Full sized kitchen -stainless steel appliances -Spacious Bedrooms -Lovely baths -Prestigious Elementary and High Schools inside district -Beautiful park immediately outside of neighborhood with multiple tennis courts. -Within two miles of Marietta's Historic Downtown district. Renters insurance required. Call Agent for access .... won't last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Kimberly Way have any available units?
199 Kimberly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 199 Kimberly Way have?
Some of 199 Kimberly Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Kimberly Way currently offering any rent specials?
199 Kimberly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Kimberly Way pet-friendly?
No, 199 Kimberly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 199 Kimberly Way offer parking?
No, 199 Kimberly Way does not offer parking.
Does 199 Kimberly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Kimberly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Kimberly Way have a pool?
No, 199 Kimberly Way does not have a pool.
Does 199 Kimberly Way have accessible units?
No, 199 Kimberly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Kimberly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 Kimberly Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Kimberly Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Kimberly Way does not have units with air conditioning.
