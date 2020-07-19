Available unit for rent. Side 1 of this Ranch Brick Duplex. Unit has fireplace. Full sized kitchen -stainless steel appliances -Spacious Bedrooms -Lovely baths -Prestigious Elementary and High Schools inside district -Beautiful park immediately outside of neighborhood with multiple tennis courts. -Within two miles of Marietta's Historic Downtown district. Renters insurance required. Call Agent for access .... won't last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 199 Kimberly Way have any available units?
199 Kimberly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 199 Kimberly Way have?
Some of 199 Kimberly Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Kimberly Way currently offering any rent specials?
199 Kimberly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.