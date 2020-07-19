199 Kimberly Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

Available unit for rent. Side 1 of this Ranch Brick Duplex. Unit has fireplace. Full sized kitchen -stainless steel appliances -Spacious Bedrooms -Lovely baths -Prestigious Elementary and High Schools inside district -Beautiful park immediately outside of neighborhood with multiple tennis courts. -Within two miles of Marietta's Historic Downtown district. Renters insurance required. Call Agent for access .... won't last long