Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1862 Lakestone Way
1862 Lakestone Way Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1862 Lakestone Way Northeast, Marietta, GA 30066
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story end unit townhouse with one car garage. nice size kitchen. Great room with fireplace. two large bedrooms upstairs. won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1862 Lakestone Way have any available units?
1862 Lakestone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 1862 Lakestone Way have?
Some of 1862 Lakestone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1862 Lakestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Lakestone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Lakestone Way pet-friendly?
No, 1862 Lakestone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 1862 Lakestone Way offer parking?
Yes, 1862 Lakestone Way offers parking.
Does 1862 Lakestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1862 Lakestone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Lakestone Way have a pool?
No, 1862 Lakestone Way does not have a pool.
Does 1862 Lakestone Way have accessible units?
No, 1862 Lakestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Lakestone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 Lakestone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1862 Lakestone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1862 Lakestone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
