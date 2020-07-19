All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE

1714 Twin Brooks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1714 Twin Brooks Drive, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Centrally located in Marietta and conveniently located off I-75, this cozy 3 Bed/2 Ba End-Unit Town-Home features a large kitchen with plenty of counter space, generous bedrooms, and a living room complete with a fireplace that makes it perfect for hosting company! For more information, call (678)834-8758

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE have any available units?
1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE offer parking?
No, 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 Twin Brooks Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolsMarietta Dog Friendly Apartments
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College