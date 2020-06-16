All apartments in Marietta
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4

1651 Massachusetts Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently renovated 4 bedroom Townhome in the sought after Marietta area. Top floor has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Main level features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Bright and airy living area features hardwood flooring. Hurry!!! Won't Last Long......
Apply at www.simongregoryproperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 have any available units?
1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 have?
Some of 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 offer parking?
No, 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 have a pool?
No, 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 has units with air conditioning.

