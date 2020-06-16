1651 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently renovated 4 bedroom Townhome in the sought after Marietta area. Top floor has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Main level features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Bright and airy living area features hardwood flooring. Hurry!!! Won't Last Long...... Apply at www.simongregoryproperties.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 have any available units?
1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 have?
Some of 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Massachusetts Avenue Southwest - 4 pet-friendly?