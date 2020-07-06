Rent Calculator
1486 Blanche Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM
1486 Blanche Drive
1486 Blanche Dr SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1486 Blanche Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
This cozy ranch has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, living room/dining room, eat-in kitchen, roommate split plan, fenced area, garden area, detached workshop, very nice, must see inside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1486 Blanche Drive have any available units?
1486 Blanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 1486 Blanche Drive have?
Some of 1486 Blanche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1486 Blanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1486 Blanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 Blanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1486 Blanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 1486 Blanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1486 Blanche Drive offers parking.
Does 1486 Blanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1486 Blanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 Blanche Drive have a pool?
No, 1486 Blanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1486 Blanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 1486 Blanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 Blanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1486 Blanche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1486 Blanche Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1486 Blanche Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
