1465 Sumter Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to Kennesaw Mt Park from this extremely well maintained & recently updated home in a clean & quiet neighborhood. Excellent schools..Marietta City School System. Corner lot with private backyard & deck, low maintenance yard. Large rooms with tons of storage, newer Trane HVAC system, brick & Hardy board, insulated & quiet belt drive garage doors with remotes & keypad, huge laundry/mudroom off the garage/kitchen entrance granite counters, large pantry gutter guards, tankless water heater, new insulation, insulated windows w/ blinds & freshly painted too!