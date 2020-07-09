All apartments in Marietta
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

1465 Sumter Drive SW

1465 Sumter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Sumter Drive, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Kennesaw Mt Park from this extremely well maintained & recently updated home in a clean & quiet neighborhood. Excellent schools..Marietta City School System. Corner lot with private backyard & deck, low maintenance yard. Large rooms with tons of storage, newer Trane HVAC system, brick & Hardy board, insulated & quiet belt drive garage doors with remotes & keypad, huge laundry/mudroom off the garage/kitchen entrance granite counters, large pantry gutter guards, tankless water heater, new insulation, insulated windows w/ blinds & freshly painted too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Sumter Drive SW have any available units?
1465 Sumter Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1465 Sumter Drive SW have?
Some of 1465 Sumter Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Sumter Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Sumter Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Sumter Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Sumter Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1465 Sumter Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Sumter Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1465 Sumter Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Sumter Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Sumter Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1465 Sumter Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Sumter Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1465 Sumter Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Sumter Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1465 Sumter Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 Sumter Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1465 Sumter Drive SW has units with air conditioning.

