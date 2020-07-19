Rent Calculator
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
1433 Blanche Drive SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1433 Blanche Drive SE
1433 Blanch Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1433 Blanch Dr, Marietta, GA 30067
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now. Ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new carpet and freshly painted, remodeled kitchen & bath, fenced backyard, close to everything
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1433 Blanche Drive SE have any available units?
1433 Blanche Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
Is 1433 Blanche Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Blanche Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Blanche Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Blanche Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 1433 Blanche Drive SE offer parking?
No, 1433 Blanche Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 1433 Blanche Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Blanche Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Blanche Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1433 Blanche Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Blanche Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1433 Blanche Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Blanche Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Blanche Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Blanche Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Blanche Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
