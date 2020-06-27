All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 1364 Pinebreeze Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
1364 Pinebreeze Way
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

1364 Pinebreeze Way

1364 Pinebreeze Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1364 Pinebreeze Way, Marietta, GA 30062
East Worthington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This amazing home is located in a fabulous swim/tennis neighborhood in E Cobb! Features include a 2-story foyer, large family rm with a fireplace, formal dining rm, & formal living rm. Completely updated eat-in kitchen opens to the family rm & has new cabinetry, granite countertops, tile floors, large pantry and a mobile kitchen island - perfect for entertaining! Recent carpet & tile thruout the home. Master suite features a garden tub, double vanity, sep shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry rm. Bkyrd boasts a 12x24 patio & a level fenced bkyrd. WON'T LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Pinebreeze Way have any available units?
1364 Pinebreeze Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1364 Pinebreeze Way have?
Some of 1364 Pinebreeze Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Pinebreeze Way currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Pinebreeze Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Pinebreeze Way pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Pinebreeze Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1364 Pinebreeze Way offer parking?
Yes, 1364 Pinebreeze Way offers parking.
Does 1364 Pinebreeze Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Pinebreeze Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Pinebreeze Way have a pool?
Yes, 1364 Pinebreeze Way has a pool.
Does 1364 Pinebreeze Way have accessible units?
No, 1364 Pinebreeze Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Pinebreeze Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 Pinebreeze Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1364 Pinebreeze Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1364 Pinebreeze Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College