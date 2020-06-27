1364 Pinebreeze Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This amazing home is located in a fabulous swim/tennis neighborhood in E Cobb! Features include a 2-story foyer, large family rm with a fireplace, formal dining rm, & formal living rm. Completely updated eat-in kitchen opens to the family rm & has new cabinetry, granite countertops, tile floors, large pantry and a mobile kitchen island - perfect for entertaining! Recent carpet & tile thruout the home. Master suite features a garden tub, double vanity, sep shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry rm. Bkyrd boasts a 12x24 patio & a level fenced bkyrd. WON'T LAST!