Newly renovated kitchen! Great home not far from the Marietta square. Three bedrooms and two full Bathrooms. A great living room with high ceilings. Kitchen has a breakfast bar next to the dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1280 Lawanna have any available units?
1280 Lawanna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 1280 Lawanna currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Lawanna is not currently offering any rent specials.