Marietta, GA
1280 Lawanna
1280 Lawanna

1280 Lawanna Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1280 Lawanna Dr, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated kitchen! Great home not far from the Marietta square. Three bedrooms and two full Bathrooms. A great living room with high ceilings. Kitchen has a breakfast bar next to the dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Lawanna have any available units?
1280 Lawanna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 1280 Lawanna currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Lawanna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Lawanna pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Lawanna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1280 Lawanna offer parking?
Yes, 1280 Lawanna offers parking.
Does 1280 Lawanna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 Lawanna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Lawanna have a pool?
No, 1280 Lawanna does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Lawanna have accessible units?
No, 1280 Lawanna does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Lawanna have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 Lawanna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 Lawanna have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 Lawanna does not have units with air conditioning.
