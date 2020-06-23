All apartments in Marietta
1248 Brandl Drive Southwest

1248 Brandl Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

1248 Brandl Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the sunroom, bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest have any available units?
1248 Brandl Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Brandl Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1248 Brandl Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
