Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1225 Oakplace Drive Unit A # O1225 -A

1225 Oakplace Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Oakplace Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Oakpointe - New interior paint and flooring. Great end unit step-less ranch. Large vaulted family room with corner fireplace. New french door leading to side patio. Nice separate dining room. Galley style kitchen with view to family room. Very spacious master bedroom with nice size closet. Private master bath with walk in shower. Roomy second bedroom. Nice hall bath. Laundry room located in hallway just off the bedroom. Nice outside storage closet. Great location. Just minutes to Marietta Square and I-75. Great Schools.

Rent $1000.00 + 50.00 per month for water for 2 people then $15.00 each additional person.

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

No Section 8, No inside smoking, Pets on case basis.

(RLNE5677109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

