1225 Oakplace Drive Unit A # O1225 -A.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Oakpointe - New interior paint and flooring. Great end unit step-less ranch. Large vaulted family room with corner fireplace. New french door leading to side patio. Nice separate dining room. Galley style kitchen with view to family room. Very spacious master bedroom with nice size closet. Private master bath with walk in shower. Roomy second bedroom. Nice hall bath. Laundry room located in hallway just off the bedroom. Nice outside storage closet. Great location. Just minutes to Marietta Square and I-75. Great Schools.



Rent $1000.00 + 50.00 per month for water for 2 people then $15.00 each additional person.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



No Section 8, No inside smoking, Pets on case basis.



