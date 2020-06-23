All apartments in Marietta
1155 Oregon Trail Southwest
1155 Oregon Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Oregon Trail Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest have any available units?
1155 Oregon Trail Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Oregon Trail Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest offer parking?
No, 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest have a pool?
No, 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 Oregon Trail Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
