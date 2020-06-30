All apartments in Marietta
1145 Barnes Mill Road

Location

1145 Barnes Mill Rd, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 beds 2 bath super cute and charming house in a fantastic location. Covered wide porch great for rocking chairs. Enjoy a large yard and private backyard. Hardwood floors throughout home. Separate dining room and living room. Spacious kitchen equipped with fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove/oven. Large laundry room equipped with washer and dryer.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets.
*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Barnes Mill Road have any available units?
1145 Barnes Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1145 Barnes Mill Road have?
Some of 1145 Barnes Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Barnes Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Barnes Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Barnes Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Barnes Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Barnes Mill Road offer parking?
No, 1145 Barnes Mill Road does not offer parking.
Does 1145 Barnes Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 Barnes Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Barnes Mill Road have a pool?
No, 1145 Barnes Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Barnes Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 1145 Barnes Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Barnes Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Barnes Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Barnes Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 Barnes Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

