All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 1120 Soaring Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
1120 Soaring Way
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

1120 Soaring Way

1120 Soaring Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1120 Soaring Way, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
4 BR 2.5 BA 2 story Traditional Home - 4 BR 2.5 BA 2 story Traditional Home. Dramatic 2 story foyer and great room large and separate dining room, SS Appliances in the kitchen with breakfast room. Oversized master with Spa style bath. Extra Storage in the 2 car garage, level drive, patio private back yard. Rent includes security system. Swim and tennis community. Easy access to 75/575 Close to Town Center Mall, Downtown Marietta, Kennestone WellStar Hospital, Braves Stadium and 285. Super convenient location.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4822282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Soaring Way have any available units?
1120 Soaring Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1120 Soaring Way have?
Some of 1120 Soaring Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Soaring Way currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Soaring Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Soaring Way pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Soaring Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1120 Soaring Way offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Soaring Way offers parking.
Does 1120 Soaring Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Soaring Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Soaring Way have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Soaring Way has a pool.
Does 1120 Soaring Way have accessible units?
No, 1120 Soaring Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Soaring Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Soaring Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Soaring Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Soaring Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College