1108 Cockrell Court NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Close-in West Cobb adjacent to the Marietta Country Club. 2-story entry w/ custom stained glass; study w/ fireplace, Dining Room; Living Room w/ gas log fireplace, built-ins cabinets & tall ceilings; Solarium; Kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, Corian countertops, all appliances, & breakfast area. Master suite on main w/ generous tile bath. Hardwood floors dominate the public space of this home w/ Carpets in all 4 BR's only. 2nd master suite on upper floor along w/ 2 BR's w/ shared bath. Rent includes swim/tennis! **Add'l $15.00 for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.