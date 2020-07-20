All apartments in Marietta
Location

1108 Cockrell Court Northwest, Marietta, GA 30152
Barrett Green

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Close-in West Cobb adjacent to the Marietta Country Club. 2-story entry w/ custom stained glass; study w/ fireplace, Dining Room; Living Room w/ gas log fireplace, built-ins cabinets & tall ceilings; Solarium; Kitchen w/ cherry cabinets, Corian countertops, all appliances, & breakfast area. Master suite on main w/ generous tile bath. Hardwood floors dominate the public space of this home w/ Carpets in all 4 BR's only. 2nd master suite on upper floor along w/ 2 BR's w/ shared bath. Rent includes swim/tennis! **Add'l $15.00 for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Cockrell Court NW have any available units?
1108 Cockrell Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1108 Cockrell Court NW have?
Some of 1108 Cockrell Court NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Cockrell Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Cockrell Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Cockrell Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Cockrell Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1108 Cockrell Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Cockrell Court NW offers parking.
Does 1108 Cockrell Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Cockrell Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Cockrell Court NW have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Cockrell Court NW has a pool.
Does 1108 Cockrell Court NW have accessible units?
No, 1108 Cockrell Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Cockrell Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Cockrell Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Cockrell Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Cockrell Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

